Neogen

Day-light Protection Sun Screen Spf 50/pa+++

$30.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This silicone-free, lightweight fluid-like sunscreen offers major protection with broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA +++. It offers light but nourishing hydration from rose and raspberry extracts, so those with dry skin can get an extra boost of hydration after layering over moisturizer and normal to oily skin can use this as a moisturizer with sun protection. It protects all day and wears well under makeup, leaving zero white cast or greasy feeling on your skin. 1.69 oz / 50 ml + See why this product is a 2016 Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty™ Winner. Learn more on The Klog