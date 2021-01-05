Bybi

Day Glow Brightening Aha Tonic

2021 looks bright! This brightening AHA tonic is an everyday glow giver targeting dullness, uneven skin tone, redness and dehydration. Lactic acid exfoliates the skin for a more even tone and texture while still being gentle enough for everyday use. An antioxidant rich blend of reishi and shiitake mushrooms help the skin retain moisture while also having an anti-inflammatory effect to improve the appearance of redness. Melissa floral water instantly hydrates and awakens dull, dry skin for a dewy radiant finish. Susty Point: Melissa floral water is an upcycled ingredient from the production of essential oils, eliminating the need for a second supply chain to grow the flowers for the water. The glass bottle, cap, and carton are all recyclable.