Montale

Day Dreams

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fragrance Note: Floral Reminiscing warm summer nights in Greece, where the daylight is endless. The air evokes the scent of Orange Blossom, Jasmine and Mandarin. The Neroli, the Tiare Flower and the Sandalwood awake the night into a surprising Vanilla Coconut realm. Product code 674954560