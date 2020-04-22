Versed

Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

$17.99

Cleanse and renew your skin with Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm from Versed. Formulated with a purifying, soothing base of eucalyptus, clove and jojoba, this balm gently cleanses and removes makeup and impurities with antioxidant-rich vitamin E to protect skin and help retain moisture. With a calming scent, this product is clean, cruelty-free and vegan. Key Ingredients: Eucalyptus Oil: cleanses, purifies and tones the skin. Vitamin E: moisturizes, enhances elasticity and softens the skin. Key Benefits: Gently cleanses. Removes makeup without drying skin. Moisturizes and soothes. Formula turns into a lightweight milk texture. Clean, cruelty-free and vegan.