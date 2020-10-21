Kendra Scott

Davie Vintage Gold Hoop Earrings In Golden Obsidian

$58.00

Details Anchored by a bold faceted stone, the Davie Vintage Gold Hoop Earrings in Golden Obsidian bring a modern update to a classic silhouette with signature Kendra Scott design. Metal Vintage Gold Plated Over Brass Material Golden Obsidian Size 1" L X 0.9" W on post Material Highlight: Golden Obsidian Our latest and greatest black, this genuine and undyed stone is known to inspire self-reflection, protection, and growth. It is formed when molten rock material cools quickly, becoming volcanic glass with inky shine and a golden sheen effect courtesy of needle-like gas bubble inclusions. Please note: Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.