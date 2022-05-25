David's Bridal Collection

This beautiful, ivory tulle ballgown, is perfect for any wedding. It’s classy and elegant and offers an array of possibilities. You can jazz it up with a belt, jewelry, or a beaded veil, or keep it simple. I have never worn this dress, it is in pristine condition with tags. It has never been altered. In the picture of me, the dress is loose because I ordered a size up so I could have it taken in to a size 17, when altered or fitted correctly, it would fit as the model shows. I did not get the belt, just a heads up! Complete your special day with this gorgeous gown. Price negotiable! ￼