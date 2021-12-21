Mudpuppy

David Meowie Music Cats 100 Piece Puzzle

100-PIECE PUZZLE – The 100-piece David Meowie Music Cats Puzzle from Mudpuppy is perfect for family fun! The finished puzzle measures 14” x 14” GOLD FOIL EMBELLISHMENTS – This funny cat puzzle has gold foil embellishments on both the pieces and the box to add an extra element of appeal UNIQUE ARTWORK – Introduce a music legend with this puzzle inspired by the iconic pop star This clever kitty-inspired illustration is fun for the whole family! STURDY STORAGE BOX – Packaged in a 7” x 7” x 1 5” storage box, you’ll always have a place to safely keep pieces together and free from damage when not in use SCREEN-FREE FUN – For over 25 years, Mudpuppy has created quality non-digital puzzles, games and toys for children and families that facilitate creative play and imaginative thinking All Mudpuppy products adhere to CPSIA, ASTM, and CE Safety Regulations The Mudpuppy David Meowie Music Cats 100-piece puzzle is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together. Ideal for ages 6 and up, this jigsaw puzzle measures 14” x 14” and features a hilariously entertaining cat illustration that will delight kids and adults alike. The 7” x 7” x 1.5” storage box is the ideal place to keep pieces safe, together and free from damage. The puzzle features gold foil embellishments on both the pieces and box for an extra element of appeal. It makes a great gift for any David Bowie music fan or puzzle lover! For over 25 years, Mudpuppy has created quality non-digital puzzles, games and toys for children and families that facilitate creative play and imaginative thinking. All Mudpuppy products adhere to CPSIA, ASTM, and CE Safety Regulations. Environmentally conscious, the puzzle contains 90% recycled paper, the packaging contains 70% recycled paper and it is printed with no glare, nontoxic inks.