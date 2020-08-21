Kardiel

Davenport Fabric L-corner Table Sectional

$3597.00 $2987.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kardiel

Dimension Overall Dimension Width 109.5" x Depth 118.1 x Height 29.5" Left Arm Sofa Module Width 70.9" x Depth 38.6" Armless Sofa Module Width 79.5" x Depth 38.6" Corner Table Dimension Width 38.6" x Depth 38.6" Dimension Floor to seat height 15.8" Sofas Seat Dimension Seat Width 67.7" x Seat Depth 22.1" Features Removable full length zippered seat cushions Velcro on Seat Platform Family & Pet Friendly. Stain resistant fabric Assembled within 10 minutes Kardiel Limited Lifetime Warranty