Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Birthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Ashley Rodriguez
Date Night In: More Than 120 Recipes To Nourish Your Relationship
$18.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
cookbook
Featured in 1 story
19 Valentine's Day Gifts For Couples
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hodder & Stoughton
The Sober Diaries
£7.37
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
HQ
This Naked Mind
£7.42
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Octopus Books
The Unexpected Joy Of Being Sober
£6.10
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
lake + loft
2019 Inspirational Daily Planner
$39.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
More from Books
DETAILS
Rebecca Atwood
Living With Color (hardcover)
$35.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Annabel Gat
The Astrology Of Love & Sex
$15.80
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Taschen
Helmut Newton: Sumo, Revised By June Newton
£100.00
from
Opumo
BUY
DETAILS
ban.do
Classic 12-month Annual Planner
$20.00
from
ban.do
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted