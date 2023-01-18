BestSelf Co.

Fiji Curl is a low luster corkscrew curl. This texture has undergone a special 3-day steaming process to create a tightly defined and heavily textured curl pattern. Each pack contains approximately 3.2oz of hair. Hair Care Tips Discover the secret of the orient—vibrant, lustrous, virgin hair from South East Asia. Available in natural, virgin textures, as well as patterns created using an innovative steam process, Indique’s SEA Collection offers untold beauty from an unexpected source. Product Suggestions: Indique Hair Care Essentials French Argan Oil, Curl defining crème, spray, mousse, etc. SEA Fiji Curl Tips: Due to the steam curling process we do not recommend straightening this texture as it will loosen the curl pattern. A curling wand/iron may be used at a low temperature to blend with natural hair or define the curl. Handling the hair during the drying process can cause frizziness. If a fuller look is desired, wait until hair is completely dry to manipulate. To revitalize curl pattern: Spray with water; Use paddle brush to detangle wet hair; Distribute product evenly; Scrunch; Allow to air dry or use diffuser for more volume. Product Suggestions: Indique Hair Care Essentials French Argan Oil Curl defining crème, spray, mousse, etc. Please note: Curl defining products are more effective when applied to wet hair. Mix these products with our French Argan Oil to maintain softness and manageability. General Maintenance: Shampoo and condition with Indique Hair Care Essentials weekly to maintain softness and manageability. Our products are sulfate free, moisturizing, and infused with French Argan Oil. The shampoo gently cleanses, replenishes vital moisture, and maximizes shine. The conditioner provides hydration without weighing down the hair. It is suggested that you visit your stylist regularly to have your hair and extensions shampooed, especially when wearing a sewn-in installation. It is critical that hair is properly cleansed and dried. Hair extensions should not be handled rigorously and should always be shampooed in a downward motion. Keep styling products to a minimum to prevent weighing down the hair. Indique Hair Care Essentials French Argan Oil may be used as a deep conditioning treatment to maintain the smooth and lustrous texture of the hair. It also works as a heat protectant. Use a dime size before blow drying, flat ironing or curling.