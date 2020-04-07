Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Dark Stag
Dark Stag Straight Thinner Scissors Black & Gold
£40.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Sally Beauty
Straight Thinner Scissors Black & Gold
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
Wild Marula™ Tangle Spray
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
More from Hair Care
Nioxin
Niospray Regular Hold Hairspray
$17.90
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask - Baby Blonde
C$70.50
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Aloe Pura
Maximum Strength Aloe Vera Juice
£11.99
from
Holland & Barrett
BUY
Dr Organic
Virgin Olive Oil Shampoo
£6.49
from
Holland & Barrett
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted