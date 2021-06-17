Belei

Dark Spot Solution Serum

$13.00

Recommended for blemish-prone skin to target areas of concern Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, phthalates This lightweight serum helps lighten spots caused by acne over time Niacinimide and plankton extract help even pigmentation and minimize the appearance of spots caused by blemishes Apply night and day after cleansing and before moisturizing. For daytime use, we recommend sun protection as the final step of your routine Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 Brighten up with this lightweight serum that works to help even pigmentation and lighten the appearance of dark spots caused by blemishes. Use to directly target areas of concern or all over to promote a more uniform skin tone.