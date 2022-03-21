Normal

Darcy is a three-in-one saviour - designed with a longer arm for the feeling of full penetration, plus a bulb that can explore focused spots internally (like the 'g spot'), and externally (like the clitoris and vulva). On the smaller side for vibrators that can be used internally, this is a great starter device for someone exploring sex toys inside the body for the first time - and it's versatile enough to provide pleasure on a range of bodies.