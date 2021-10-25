Nordic House

Danish Cone Candle – Deep Black

£6.00

Candles spread warmth, cosy light and simple joy, don't they? Our new hand poured Danish Cone Candle in deep black, is a beautiful addition to our growing collection. The candles fine, pointed top adds a distinctive feature, from which it derives its elegant look. As these candles are hand poured, slight variations in colours and shape will occur. As well as being a characterful attribute of this product, it simply serves to remind us of its humble making process and makes each candle truly unique. Each candle is sold individually. Material: : The candle is made of 100% pure fragrance-free paraffin wax and a solid colour throughout. The candle is hand produced in Denmark, and the wick is made of 100% cotton. Burn time: 28 hours Dimensions: Diameter: 5.5cm Height: 20cm