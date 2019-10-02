Naturalizer

Danica Ankle Boot

A twin gore short bootie with clean design lines will have your closet jumping for joy. Naturalizer N5 contour provides the added comfort and support that you require, thanks to a cushioned insole, lightweight components, a flexible sole and breathable linings. Naturalizer was one of the first shoe brands that women could turn to for the feminine style they coveted and the comfort they thought was impossible to attain. Naturalizer's fresh, unpretentious designs are a smooth fit with your wardrobe, your life and your own unique style. Naturalizer promises style that makes you look good and feel good - always.