United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Dana Seamless Leggings
$98.00$35.97
At Anthropologie
Brighten up at-home workouts with these toasty-hued leggings, where a seamless silhouette, a ribbed finish, and a comfy fit promise endless versatility. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all – or nothing at all – however your day plays out. Nylon, spandex Pull-on styling Machine wash USA
More from Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie Sofia Leggings
$59.95$98.00Anthropologie