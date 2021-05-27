Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Dana Seamless Leggings

$98.00 $35.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Brighten up at-home workouts with these toasty-hued leggings, where a seamless silhouette, a ribbed finish, and a comfy fit promise endless versatility. About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all – or nothing at all – however your day plays out. Nylon, spandex Pull-on styling Machine wash USA