Frankie Shop

Dakota Grain De Poudre Maxi Dress

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Frankie Shop first became famous on Instagram for its twists on classic wardrobe staples. This 'Dakota' dress is cut from grain de poudre in a simple A-line silhouette that's accentuated by a voluminous back. Style yours with slides or sneakers. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Intended for a loose fit Mid-weight, stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Navy grain de poudre Concealed hook and zip fastening at back 78% polyester, 17% rayon, 5% spandex Imported Made in South Korea