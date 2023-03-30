Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Eau De Toilette Set
$123.00
$104.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Eau De Toilette Set
BUY
$104.55
$123.00
Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Love Paradise
BUY
$112.00
Adore Beauty
promoted
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Eau Du Toilette
BUY
$150.00
Myer
Marc Jacobs
The Jacquard Medium Tote Bag
BUY
$325.00
Marc Jacobs
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted