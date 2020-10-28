United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lisa Says Gah
Daisy Check T-shirt X Lsg – Orange Daisy Check
$50.00
At Lisa Says Gah
Straight from Sweden, please welcome our exclusive KJP x Lisa Says Gah! tees for Holiday 2020. Stockholm-based artist Katherine Plumb created two exclusive colorways of her signature floral check print for us, two colors of warp check print, and a super special brown warp check accented with flowers, all printed super comfy organic cotton tees.
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear With Stretch Ribbed Long Sleeve Henley Top
$34.00
fromKohl's