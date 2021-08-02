MollyDesignsFinds

Daisy Bucket Hat

$13.00 $11.05

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Hat information Diameter: 56-58cm(Hat Fits Most, Suitable for Head Circumference: 22"-22.8") The price is the price of a hat --ABOUT Material-- Fashion winter hat is made of cotton.Soft and very comfortable This hat is suitable for all seasons This bucket hat is a perfect gift for girlfriends/boyfriend, moms/father, family,friend. ~Welcome to my shop ~ If you want to buy more HATS.click here:https://www.etsy.com/hk-en/shop/MollyDesignsFinds?ref=seller-platform-mcnav SHIPPING TIME 3-5 days to prepare the order DELIVERY TIEM:US ABOUT 9-21 DAYS UK,FR,AU,CA,CH,DE:10-25 DAYS OTHERS European countries:Within 30 days Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas. These holiday logistics companies have a large number of packages to be transported, and some orders may be delayed for 3-4 days. Please understand If your purchase amount exceeds 200 US dollars, I will upgrade the logistics of your package for free, and your package will be shipped by Fedex If you have any other questions, you can ask me, I will answer you as soon as possible. I hope you can have a pleasant shopping experience. If you think my product is great, I hope you can recommend it to your friends. thank you very much