Lululemon

Daily Multi-pocket Tote Bag 20l

$68.00

At Lululemon

Specifications Features: White (band) Weight: 26.4 Grams Product Model: Apple Watch SE (2022) Water Resistance: Water-Resistant Electronics Features: Customizable Watch Faces, Sweat-Resistant, Water-Resistant, Built-In GPS, App Notifications, Route Tracking, Makes and Receives Calls and Texts When Paired with Compatible Device Material: Watch Band: Fluoroelastomer Includes: Charging/Docking Station Operating System Compatibility: Watch OS Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: Bluetooth Screen Size: 40 Millimeter Activities tracked: Elliptical Training, Daily Workout Memory, Custom Activity Tracking, Basketball, Swimming, Hand Washing IP rating: IP68 Maximum Battery Charge Life: 1 Days Metrics Measured: Sleep Duration, Heart Rate, Total Steps, Heart Rhythm (ECG), Active Minutes Band Size: S/M Material: Aluminum Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: September 16, 2022 TCIN: 85973575 UPC: 194253209393 Item Number (DPCI): 057-10-4119 Origin: Imported Description A great deal to love. More features. For less than you’d expect. Heavy on features. Light on price. All-new features. Still light on price. Essential features to help you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe. Perfect for kids and older adults using Family Setup.¹ ACTIVITY Track all the ways you move. Fitness that revolves around you. Stay active with customizable workouts featuring more advanced views and advanced metrics. And stay motivated by listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks from your wrist. What's in the Box • Sport Band • USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable Technical specifications Go to apple.com/watch/compare for a complete set. Legal Apple Watch SE requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later. ¹Not all features will be available if the Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. ²Results based on the performance of common user tasks. Testing conducted by Apple in August 2022 using preproduction Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and shipping Apple Watch SE (1st generation), each paired with an iPhone; all devices tested with prerelease software. Results reflect the approximate performance of Apple Watch. ³Emergency SOS requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling with an internet connection from your Apple Watch or nearby iPhone. ⁴Irregular rhythm notification requires the latest versions of watchOS and iOS. It is not intended for use by people under 22 years old or those who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (Afib). ⁵Apple Pay is not available in all markets. For a list of Apple Pay countries and regions, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT207957. ⁶Apple Watch SE has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch SE should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. For additional information, see support.apple.com/en-us/HT205000. ⁷A subscription is required for Apple Fitness+. ⁸Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Connection may vary based on network availability. Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. See support.apple.com/en-us/HT207578 for additional setup instructions. Bluetooth A technology that allows devices to communicate with each other without cables or wires Water Resistant Product is able to resist the penetration of water to some degree. Two Way Communication Allows communication between two people or two groups.