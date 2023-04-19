Dermalogica

Daily Milkfoliant

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dermalogica

recommended for: all skin types dullness sensitivity and redness uneven texture Calming vegan exfoliating powder polishes skin while supporting the skin’s moisture barrier. Vegan milky powder exfoliant with Oat and Coconut activates upon contact with water, releasing botanical extracts to help polish away dead skin cells. This gentle exfoliating powder and a blend with fruit-based Grape Extract and Arginine rich in Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) work together with Coconut Milk for smoother, softer skin. Harvested from Papaya, Papain Extract provides exfoliating properties, helping to resurface skin. gluten free vegan no artificial fragrances and colors paraben-free cruelty-free