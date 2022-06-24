JORI

Daily Leave-on Acne Treatment Mask

$52.00

This ultra light, water-gel mask feels weightless on the skin and dries invisibly. Use it every day, as tolerated, to the entire area that is breaking out. It treats pimples you have and prevents new ones from developing. It can also be used as a spot treatment for an individual blemish. The mask may be applied before bed and left on overnight, clearing breakouts while you sleep. Alternatively, use in the morning and leave on all day. The clean formula contains JORI's proprietary active botanical blend that addresses the impact of hormones, diet and stress on the skin, the main factors thought to contribute to adult breakouts. Micronized 2.5% benzoyl peroxide treats acne, in a non-irritating formula. Micronization allows the benzoyl peroxide to penetrate deep into the pores, where pimples begins. Apply to the face, neck, and chest daily, as tolerated, and rub in fully. Use on the full face or to areas that need it. Layer over your moisturizer if you have dry skin, and use on alternating days with retinol. The mask may be used by itself or in a combination regimen with the JORI Acne & Oil Control Primer. Size: 45 g (1.5 oz) *Cosmopolitan Magazine 2022 Holy Grail Beauty Products Winner*