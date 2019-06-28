Eucerin

Daily Hydration Lotion - Spf 15

Daily Hydration Lotion SPF 15 provides 24 hour moisture to dry skin while protecting it from sunburn and long-term skin damage with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. UV light is the main cause of sun-induced skin damage and a major risk factor for most skin cancers. This lightweight 2 in 1 moisturizer and sunscreen is fast-absorbing and non-greasy. Daily Hydration Lotion SPF 30 is safe for sensitive skin and is fragrance-free and dye free.