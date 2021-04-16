Z By Zella

Daily High Waist 7/8 Leggings

$28.97 $16.29

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Perfect for your next workout or on-the-go errands, these everyday leggings feature a flattering high waist and four-way stretch fabric for easy comfort and chic style. - Elasticized banded waist - Pull-on style - Key pocket - Fitted leg - Allover print - Stretch knit construction - Flatlock seams - Cropped - Approx. 8.5" rise, 24" inseam (size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 88% polyester, 12% spandex Materials 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex Care Machine wash cold, tumble dry low