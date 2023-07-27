Kinfield

Named 'Best Face Sunscreen' by 2022 Bustle Beauty Awards! Make summer last forever with this first-of-its-kind luminizing face sunscreen. Lightweight, hydrating, and lightly tinted for a sunkissed look that's glowy (never glittery!), all year round. Sunglow is 100% mineral and reef-safe, with a nourishing blend of antioxidants for healthy, happy skin that's perfectly primed for any adventure.