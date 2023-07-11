Branch

Daily Chair

$269.00 $215.20

BRANCH NOW ON AMAZON: Hi, we're Branch. We make it easy for people and teams to build a beautiful workspace where you can feel and work your best. Our products are built to last and designed to keep you comfortable and productive wherever you work. ADJUSTABLE SEAT: Branch Daily Chair features a customizable seat height, allowing you to find the perfect position for your size and posture. Say goodbye to uncomfortable computer chairs and hello to a healthier work experience. SIMPLE ERGONOMICS: Our Daily Chair features light lumbar support designed to promote upright posture, making it perfect for individuals between the height 5'0" - 5'11". Say hello to comfortable productivity with this affordable office desk chair. SUSTAINABLE DESIGN: The Daily Chair is designed with ergonomics, style and sustainability in mind. Made with 70% recycled materials and featuring parts that are 96% recyclable after use, this home office chair is an excellent eco-friendly choice. EASY ASSEMBLY AND COLOR OPTIONS: Our Daily Chair can be assembled quickly and easily. Plus, with four stylish color options - Slate, Sky Blue, Linden Green, and Black, it's a prime choice for a comfortable office chair.