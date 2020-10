Cloth & Stone

Daia Plaid Mini Dress

$148.00 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Easygoing and chic, this mini dress is a piece you'll reach for time and time again. **About Cloth & Stone** Easy to wear, easy to love is the motto of the Anthropologie exclusive line Cloth & Stone. Each piece begins with an effortless silhouette, before being imbued with personal touches such as specialty washes, rich textures, and seasonal hues.