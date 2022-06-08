BHLDN x Free People

Dahlia Cutwork Maxi Dress

$418.00

Introducing BHLDN x Free People,an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. Dramatically puffed sleeves with intricate floral cutwork adorn a smocked, square-neck top. A tiered, cutwork-detailed hem cascades from the empire waist, with an open back that is flourished with two delicate ties. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #69079648