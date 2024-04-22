Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Denman
D75 Medium Thermoceramic Curling Brush
£13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Need a few alternatives?
GHD
Glide Hot Brush
BUY
£179.00
GHD
Kent Brushes
Large Natural Bristle And Nylon Paddle Brush
BUY
£11.00
Boots
Moroccanoil
Ceramic Round Brush 55mm
BUY
£19.85
LookFantastic
Bsisme
Vent Brush And Hair Detangler
BUY
£5.99
Amazon
More from Denman
Denman
Natural Bristle Single Nylon Quill Medium Grooming Brus
BUY
$47.95
Adore Beauty
Denman
D3 Classic Styling Brush 7 Rows
BUY
$31.95
Adore Beauty
Denman
Vent Brush
BUY
$25.25
Oz Hair & Beauty
Denman
Vent Brush
BUY
£9.00
Boots
More from Tools
GHD
Helios Professional Hairdryer
BUY
£179.00
GHD
GHD
Glide Hot Brush
BUY
£179.00
GHD
Mr. Pumice
Callus Remover Pumi Bar (4-pack)
BUY
$5.66
Amazon
Benefit
Slant Tweezer & Brow Brush
BUY
£9.00
£18.00
Benefit
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted