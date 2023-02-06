Phomemo

D30 Label Maker Machine With Tape

$52.85 $36.99

Buy Now Review It

2023 Upgrade Version - Half weight and size of the traditional label maker. Equipped with a German thermal print head, DPI increased by 25% for printing providing superior print clarity resulting in hassle-free printing, smooth printing effects, and fast processing. Support continuous label tape and labels in fixed length. Save Money - BPA-free Direct thermal technology - The D30 Bluetooth label makers are inkless printing and don't require ink, toner, or ribbons. Lots of thermal colorful label tapes of your choice, which are high-quality, and the cost is tangible much lower compared to most label maker printers. Multiple Creative Function & Convenient Label Templates - Choose from a wide variety of pre-designed templates including 1000+ symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts, Convenience and saving time. Easy to create various design label stickers from App with Icon, texts, tables, symbols, logos, barcodes, QR codes, images, time, insert Excel, Scan, Ocr, and Voice RECG, it is fun and effortlessly Wireless & Portable - Mini-size wireless Bluetooth-connected Phomemo label printer for Convenient & Fast printing, easy to create labels from smart mobile devices. Built-in durable and recharge battery for long working time, slide into your pocket, easy to carry anywhere. Wide Application - Phomemo D30 label makers are used widely in organizing home supplies - storage, food date marking, classifying cosmetics items, jar stickers; School and office files classification, cable identification, personal item identification, name tags; Small business - price tags, jewelry tags and more.