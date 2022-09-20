Concrete Geometric

At Concrete Geometric

Have you ever wanted to make your own pots ? Treat your plants to a new pot made by you! With this beginner friendly DIY Kit, you will make your own Concrete Planters that you can fill with small plants or use as organizers for your home or office. Fill them with personal items on your night stand, or fill them with candles and make gorgeous concrete vessels! This kit makes a great gift for plant lovers makers and DIYers. Turn your date night into an experience and create something for each other. Girls night out? make it a girls night in and craft the night away with some wine, a great playlist and some DIYing. Need a last minute gift for a friend or family member…Make them a concrete planter! This D.I.Y kit comes with everything you need to complete the project from start to finish. It's easy to use and is perfect for anyone that loves modern and stylish crafts! This also includes a short detailed video in which I show every step from start to finish. Choose from Square or a Round mold Kit contains: - 1 re-usable silicone mold - Tools - Instructions - Concrete Geometric Quick Dry Mix (enough to make 2 pots) -Pigments of choice - Gloves Pigment options: Cool Tones - Blue, Black, Green Warm Tones - Red, Orange, Yellow Earth Tones - Sand, Taupe, Mocha Please allow 3-5 Days to get the order ready to ship. If your order is a rush please email me and I will try my best to get it out to you sooner. Share and tag your newly handmade pots on TikTok & Instagram @ConcreteGeometric