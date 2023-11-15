Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Ettika
Cz Choker
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Dorsey
Kate Rivière Necklace
BUY
$430.00
Dorsey
By Anthropologie
Rosette Choker Necklace
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Éliou
Byron Gold-tone Pearl Necklace
BUY
$200.00
Net-A-Porter
Martha Calvo
Naxos Gold-plated Pearl Necklace
BUY
$185.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Ettika
Ettika
Simple Chain Necklace
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
Ettika
Raffia Drop Earrings
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Ettika
Rectangle Chain Necklace
BUY
$50.00
Nordstrom
Ettika
Convertible Belly Chain
BUY
$65.00
Revolve
More from Necklaces
Missoma
Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace
BUY
£159.00
Missoma
TJC
Sterling Silver Necklace (size - 20), Silver Wt. 9.45 G
BUY
£29.99
TJC
Abbott Lyon
Custom Name Necklace (gold)
BUY
£85.00
Abbott Lyon
Ettika
Cz Choker
BUY
$80.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted