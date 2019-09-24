Search
Products fromShopClothingActivewear
lululemon

Cypress Kiss Long Sleeve Final Sale

$88.00$59.00
At lululemon
Why we made this This long sleeve is a star whether you wear it on its own for cool-morning runs or layered up on extra-cold days. The slim fit makes it easy to slide under a jacket and keeps the soft technical fabric against your skin.
Featured in 1 story
Lululemon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Pretty Major
by Cory Stieg