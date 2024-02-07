Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Gestuz
Cymagz Cotton Shirt
$113.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Tweed Shirt
BUY
$29.99
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
J.Crew Collection
Cropped Feather-trim Garçon Shirt
BUY
$159.99
$178.00
J. Crew
Toteme
Point-collar Cotton-poplin Shirt
BUY
$540.00
Matches Fashion
KING CSILLA
Token Embroidered Shirt
BUY
$280.00
The Iconic
More from Gestuz
Gestuz
Ibbiegz Leather Jacket
BUY
$574.00
Farfetch
Gestuz
Zorahgz Rhinestone-embellished Jeans
BUY
$390.00
Farfetch
Gestuz
Yadegz Crystal Embellished Mesh Mock Neck Top
BUY
$204.00
$340.00
Nordstrom
Gestuz
Joelle Slit Skirt
BUY
$185.00
Nordstrom
More from Tops
And Other Stories
Slim Print Top
BUY
$99.00
And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Landscape Print T-shirt
BUY
$69.00
And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Contrast-panel Knit Top
BUY
$119.00
And Other Stories
& Other Stories
Slim Print Top
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted