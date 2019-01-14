Skip navigation!
Handbags
Clutches
Building Block
Cylinder Wristlet
£385.46
£269.82
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Cowhide Ball strap Zip at front Lined Dust bag included Weight: 6oz / 0.17kg Imported, Taiwan Style #BUILD30108
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eley Kishimoto x Fossil
Multifunction
$68.00
from
Fossil
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Ribbed Detail Drawstring Bag
$59.00
$29.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Di Pasquale Guthmann
Potion No.3 Bag
$795.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Green Embossed Croc Circle Bag
£100.46
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
More from Building Block
DETAILS
Building Block
Large Iphone Sling
$165.00
$115.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Building Block
Clear Barrel Bag
£360.00
£198.00
from
LN-CC
BUY
DETAILS
Building Block
Barrel Shoulder Bag
C$879.00
C$528.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Building Block
Barrel Bag In Clear
$400.00
$200.00
from
LN-CC
BUY
More from Clutches
DETAILS
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
