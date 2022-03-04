Dyson

Cyclone V10 (renewed)

$609.99 $415.00

Buy Now Review It

The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use Direct drive cleaner head – our most powerful yet. Up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in Suction mode II). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.Voltage:21.6 V Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car This pre-owned or refurbished product has been professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. How a product becomes part of Amazon Renewed, your destination for pre-owned, refurbished products: A customer buys a new product and returns it or trades it in for a newer or different model. That product is inspected and tested to work and look like new by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Then, the product is sold as an Amazon Renewed product on Amazon. If not satisfied with the purchase, renewed products are eligible for replacement or refund under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.