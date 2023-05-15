Dyson

Cyclone V10

$1099.00 $999.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Mini soft dusting brush Enclosed in a skirt of soft nylon bristles for gentle, vacuum-assisted dusting of delicate objects and surfaces. Fabric and mattress tool Wide-aperture tool evenly distributes airflow to lift dust and dirt from curtains and upholstery. Up-top adaptor Bends and locks at different angles. Fits any compatible tool for effective cleaning in hard-to-reach high areas of your home.