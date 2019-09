Miista

Cybil Navy Croc Glossed Leather Boots

£255.00

Cybil borrows its navy in hues borrowed from a midnight in 19th century Paris; our inspiration behind our AW18 collection. This most reliable boot comes in croc-embossed leather with a subtle squared toe, back zip entry, brown leather welt and a comfortable leather-covered block heel. Try yours with cropped denim trousers and a silk blouse. The slim profile makes them especially suited to those with narrow feet.