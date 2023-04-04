Abel

Cyan Nori Eau De Parfum

$180.00

At Abel

With the ocean as its muse, sweet, salty and effervescent Cyan Nori is the best-selling perfume in our collection. A fruity and juicy scent with hints of (plant-derived) musk, Cyan Nori opens with tangerine and peach and has a salty, deep-sea dry-down. If you long for gritty, beachy days with salt-drenched hair and sun-warmed skin, Cyan Nori is the scent for you. You’ll like this if you like: ﹢Tom Ford Oud Minerale ﹢Comme des Garçons Hinoki ﹢Ellis Brooklyn Salt Looking for a travel-size, therapeutic version of Cyan Nori too? Discover our Parfum Extrait collection. 100% Natural | Non-toxic | Vegan Certified