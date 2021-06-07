Made By Nacho

Cuts In Gravy With Bone Broth Cat Food – Variety Pack 12ct

$17.49

Buy Now Review It

At Petsmart

This Made by Nacho Cuts in Gravy with Bone Broth Cat Food Pouches Variety Pack asks the question " Why try one flavor when you can try them all?" This Cuts in Gravy Bone Broth Variety Pack offers all three flavors in one convenient pack. Your cat will thank you. Key Benefits: Complete and Balanced natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals and taurine Real animal protein is #1 ingredient With bone broth for hydration, an irresistibly flavorful concentrated source of protein and collagen for healthy skin With prebiotics for healthy digestion Fruits and vegetables like cranberries and pumpkin - a blend that provides fiber and powerful antioxidants to support immune system With organic grains - provide fiber to support a healthy digestive tract and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy throughout the day No corn, no wheat, no soy No artificial colors, flavors of preservatives With DHA for healthy cognition and Omega Fatty Acids for healthy skin and coat Item Number: 5310403 Brand: Made by Nacho Food Type: Wet Nutritional Option: Natural; With Bone Broth; With Organic Grains; No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy; No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; With prebiotics Health Consideration: General Health; Dehydration; Gastrointestinal Flavor: Chicken, Salmon, Beef Weight: 12ct x 3 oz = 36 oz