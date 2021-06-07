Made By Nacho

Cuts In Gravy With Bone Broth Cat Food 3oz – Salmon

$1.49

Buy Now Review It

At Petsmart

Made by Nacho Sustainably-Caught Salmon Recipe Cuts in Gravy with Bone Broth Cat Food feature salmon paired with whitefish and pumpkin for irresistible flavor. It also features bone broth for extra hydration and nutrition. Indulge your cat's wild side. Key Benefits: Made with the finest globally sourced ingredients Complete and Balanced natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals and taurine Real sustainably-caught salmon is #1 ingredient for protein that is rich in essential fatty acids to support healthy cognition and skin and coat With bone broth for hydration, an irresistibly flavorful concentrated source of protein and collagen for healthy skin With prebiotics for healthy digestion Fruits and vegetables like cranberries and pumpkin - a blend that provides fiber and powerful antioxidants to support immune system With organic grains - provide fiber to support a healthy digestive tract and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy throughout the day No corn, no wheat, no soy; No artificial colors, flavors of preservatives With DHA for healthy cognition and Omega Fatty Acids for healthy skin and coat Item Number: 5310402 Brand: Made by Nacho Food Type: Wet Nutritional Option: Natural; With Bone Broth; With Organic Grains; No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy; No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; With prebiotics Health Consideration: General Health; Dehydration; Gastrointestinal Flavor: Salmon Weight: 3 oz