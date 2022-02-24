Eloquii

Cutout Neckline Fitted Dress

$99.95 $49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Cutout neckline fitted dress bodycon & snug fit front cutout details long sleeve Super stretchy 1x1 rib knit Midi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 length on model is 47" 68% Rayon / 23% Nylon / 9% Spandex Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1248085