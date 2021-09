Self-Portrait

Cutout Cotton-blend Rib-knit Sweater

£260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Self-Portrait's beige sweater is accented with embroidered cutouts that trace the outline of petals in full bloom. It's knitted from a blend of cotton and wool yarns, with artfully ribbed panels shaping the slim-fit bodice and puff sleeves, offset by folded shoulders and decorative buttons.