Customizable Love Token Necklace

Since perhaps the 13th century, people have been altering coins to make them into tokens of affection. These necklaces were inspired by a "love token" with a blank S-shaped banner, originally engraved on a seated liberty dime from the 1880's. In our version the backs are blank but the edges still bear the grooved remnants of their past lives as American currency. You can let us know what word/name you'd like us to stamp in the banner (up to 6 characters). Indicate your message in the "notes" field at checkout. And once we stamp it, you own it—we don't allow exchanges or refunds on customized pieces like these.