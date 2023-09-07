Handco Finds

Custom Neon Sign

Custom Neon Sign| Neon Sign| Aesthetic Neon Sign| Wedding Neon Signs| Neon Name Signs| LED Neon Lights| Neon Signs| Neon Sign Bar|Home Decor The latest trend is all about Neon light Signs everywhere around the world! Whether it is just a simple room decor, Bar Shop decor, wedding party, Birthday party, Christmas, Valentines or Farewells! The Custom neon sign is being used everywhere because of its cool and luminous features. Note: The price displayed is only a deposit price since each and every sign's cost depends upon the options our customer's choose. Feel free to send us your neon sign details (text, font, and color) via Etsy message so we can send you a visual of your sign before you make a purchase. We'll communicate the size, price and delivery details to you for approval before you place your order. The Personalized Neon sign can be customized with your preferred text, Color, Font, Style, and Shape. Custom neon name sign wall decor will look beautiful and unique on your bedroom walls. Moreover, you can also customize and get a Neon pet name sign or a neon custom family name sign for your home wall decor. The Flex LED lights make the sign luminous and emit positive vibes in the environment. Moreover, the Shatterproof Silicon tube features make the Neon sign safe and touchable. DETAILS: ------------ > Handmade Product > Material: Acrylic, Silicon tubes, PVC > Environment- friendly > Energy- Saver technology > Luminous LED Lights > Installation Accessories: Screws, Chains, and Adapter PACKAGING & SHIPPING: ------------ > 1 x Finished Neon Sign > We use only DHL and FedEx shipping with insurance to ensure the fast and safe delivery of your sign for free.