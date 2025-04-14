Olfactory NYC

Custom Diffuser

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olfactory NYC

Most Recent Quality check Value Poor Excellent Comfort Uncomfortable Comfortable Range of Movement Poor Excellent Quality Sizing Tight Loose Length Short Long the are awesome and love them just came with a rip on the under butt area and i would of thought the would do better on checking your product Height: 5ft4-5ft7 (163cm-172cm)Usual Size: MDecember 19, 2022 Was this review helpful? The best leggings Value Poor Excellent Comfort Uncomfortable Comfortable Range of Movement Poor Excellent Quality Sizing Tight Loose Length Short Long Honestly the best leggings I’ve ever owned! So soft and such a lovely fit! Been looking for ages for the perfect pair and finally found them. Would definitely recommend. Height: 5ft-5ft3 (153cm-162cm)Usual Size: UK 8/ US 4/ EU 36/ AU 8December 17, 2022 Was this review helpful?