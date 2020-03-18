Reef

CUSHION BOUNCE SOL Benefits Treat your feet to instant comfort with our softest footwear ever. Crafted from premium materials providing ultimate comfort. We crafted this product without PVC, which means it's better on and for the environment. Crafted with animal-friendly alternatives. It feels like you're stepping onto the softest sand thanks to our high rebound footbed, working to make sure you can use your full day to beach freely. FEATURES Super Soft PVC Free unlined Vegan Leather asymmetrical T-Strap Signature Cushion Bounce Footbed with anatomical contours for all day support incorporating faux espadrille on the footbed Non-marking molded rubber outsole with espadrille inspired textures and design