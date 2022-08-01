Elle Chase

Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-positive Positions To Empower Your Sex Life

€21.00

Buy Now Review It

Curvy Girl Sex provides tried and tested methods, positions, and sex hacks for plus-sized lovers of all types, and does it all in an empowering, body-positive light. Who says you have to be a size 6 to have the best sex of your life? Curvy Girl Sex is here to show you that regardless of size, shape, or flexibility you CAN get creative and have satisfying, sultry, sensual sex! Sex educator Elle Chase covers sex positions from basic to advanced in this new guide for plus-sized lovers. Elle covers specific challenges faced as plus-sized people, and provides precise, body positive tips, tricks and techniques that cater to your big, beautiful body. Curvy Girl Sex also features sections on which sex toys on the market that are best for a woman of size, the one unexpected item in just about every home that's just waiting to be used to enhance sex sessions, tried and tested methods and positions to make curvy girls quiver, and loads of "sex hacks".