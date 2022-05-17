Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Ultimate Vest With Scoop Neck In Organic Cotton In White
£5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Part of our responsible edit Plain design Scoop neck Sleeveless style Regular fit
Need a few alternatives?
Reiss
Mirabel Sleeveless Stretch-woven Tank Top
BUY
£35.00
Selfridges
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
BUY
£5.99
H&M
Topshop
Tank In White
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
Cotton:On
Cut Out Tank Top In White
BUY
£14.99
ASOS
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Recycled Mix And Match High Waist Bikini Bottom In Whit
BUY
£14.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Big Blue Textured Dress
BUY
£35.00
By Rotation
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jacquard Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$72.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Summerweight Tracksuit
BUY
$43.00
ASOS
More from Tops
Ghospell
Property Wrap Top
BUY
£52.00
Ghospell
Desigual
Flower Zebra Shirt
BUY
£179.00
Desigual
Monki
Blue Metallic Tube Top
BUY
£18.00
Monki
Collusion Plus
Flower Print Mesh Cami
BUY
£11.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted